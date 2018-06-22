Netflix releases trailer for ‘Flavors of Youth’

CoMix Wave Films brings to Netflix, a new anime feature, Flavors of Youth after the success of Your Name. Told in three chapters in three cities, the feature will explore simple joys of life through sensual memories and how the beating heart of love cannot be defeated by the flow of time.

A Japanese/Chinese co-production, Flavors of Youth will be released in a limited theatrical run in Japan under the title Shikioriori (Poem of Seasons Woven Together).

The world premiere screening of Flavors of Youth will be at Anime Expo in Los Angeles on 6 July 2018 at the LA Convention Center which will be graced by both director Yoshitaka Takeuchi and producer Noritaka Kawaguchi.

Each of the shorts in the anthology takes place in a different Chinese city – two of the project’s directors are Chinese filmmakers and the other is Takeuchi. The three films in the anthology are titled:

Hidamari no Chōshoku (Sunny Breakfast) by Jiaoshou Yi Xiaoxing

Chiisana Fashion Show (A Small Fashion Show) by Yoshitaka Takeuchi

Shanghai Koi (Shanghai Love) by Li Haoling

Flavors of Youth will stream globally on Netflix on 4 August 2018.