Netflix releases first poster and cast list of ‘SHE-RA: The Princess of Power’

DreamWorks Animation and Netflix have come together to revive the 1980s fantasy classic She-Ra: the Princesses of Power. Set to be released globally in 2018, the duo have also revealed the first poster and the entire cast list for the film.

Created in 1985, She-Ra: Princess of Power was a female-centric spinoff of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. The series ran 93 episodes over two seasons. Also known as Princess Adora, she is the twin sister of Prince Adam a.k.a. He-Man. Kidnapped as a baby by the Horde’s leader Hordak, she left behind her life in the evil Horde when she discovered a magic sword, ‘the Sword of Protection’, which parallels He-Man’s ‘Sword of Power’, gaining the power to transform into the mythical warrior princess She-Ra.

The series is being developed by Eisner Award-winning author and executive producer Noelle Stevenson (Lumberjanes, Nimona) and executive producer Chuck Austen (Dawn of the Croods, Steven Universe)with a modern take on the 1980s girl power icon for a new generation of young fans.

Stevenson, who wasn’t even born when the original series debuted in 1985, still loves the characters and what they represent. “I was always looking for the female characters in sci-fi and fantasy who were more than just the girlfriend. I love the female characters in She–Ra. There isn’t another show quite like it. She–Ra was ahead of its time. I’m so excited to bring these stories of female power and love and friendship back now when it seems like we need them more than ever,” she commented while talking to Entertainment Weekly.

The series features many noted names as the voice cast such as Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor) as Adora/She-Ra, Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad) as Glimmer, AJ Michalka (The Goldbergs) as Catra, Marcus Scribner (Blackish) as Bow, Reshma Shetty (Royal Pains) as Angella, Lorraine Toussaint (Orange is the New Black) as Shadow Weaver, Keston John (The Good Place) as Hordak, Lauren Ash (Superstore) as Scorpia, Christine Woods (Hello Ladies) as Entrapta, Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time)as Perfuma, Jordan Fisher (Grease Live!) as Seahawk, Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Mermista, Merit Leighton (Alexa & Katie) as Frosta, Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Castaspella, and Krystal Joy Brown (Motown: The Musical) as Netossa.