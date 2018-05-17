Netflix release official trailer of ‘Trollhunters Part 3’ as the saga comes to an end

The idiotic, hilarious quintet of Trollhunters are back for the third bite of the cherry. And in the final chapter of their (mis)adventures, a challenge of epic proportion awaits as James Lake Jr. and co. would’ve to walk the extra length here.

The shadows of the devilish Gunmar and now-resurrected Morgana loom large upon the existence of humanity and the trolls. The team is called into action one last time, but the enormity of the threat means they can’t do it alone. Now, the Trollhunters turn to a legendary wizard Merlin to aid their cause and also persuade to unleash the magical spell that would save the planet from shrouding into darkness forever.

Produced by DreamWorks Animation and Double Dare You Productions, Trollhunters Part 3 brings an epic animation saga to a conclusion, but creator, the Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Torro promises another rollicking tale to ensure a fitting finale for our heroes.

It gets bigger, better and darker, as the team flex it out for the final time before disbanding.

Trollhunters Part 3 is set to premier on Netflix on 25 May 2018.