Netflix recruits former Nickelodeon animation VP Alexi Wheeler

Continuing to expand its animation production slate, Netflix is also strengthening its management ranks. The streaming service has recently hired former Nickelodeon vice-president of animation production and development, Alexi Wheeler.

The international streaming giant is pursuing more international kids’ content, recently greenlighting an adaptation of Dutch medieval adventure children’s novel The Letter for the King (to be shot in English) and animated fantasy series The Dragon Prince from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

According to Kidscreen, Wheeler will begin his Netflix gig in September. Though his role is still kept under wraps, he will work out of the company’s London office.

Wheeler had served various roles at Nick since 2010, initially as programming manager, and then working his way up the ranks of animation production and development. Over the last six years, he had been executive in charge of more than 35 international Nickelodeon shorts produced globally as well as multiple pilots.

His previous jobs include production and development positions at Contender Entertainment, Rubber Duck, HRTV, and EOne Family, with producing or executive credits on over 250 hours of children’s content including shows like Peppa Pig, Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom, Nella the Princess Knight, Zack and Quack, and Tickety Tock.