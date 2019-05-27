Netflix picks up an animated feature and African love story from Cannes

Netflix has announced to have acquired two winners from Cannes Film Festival – an animated feature titled, I Lost My Body which won the Nespresso Grand Prize during the International Critics’ Week section at Cannes and Grand Prix winner, Atlantics.

The synopsis goes like:

A cut-off hand escapes from a dissection lab with one crucial goal: to get back to its body. As it scrambles through the pitfalls of Paris, it remembers its life with the young man it was once attached to… until they met Gabrielle.

Besides that, Netflix has also taken up Cannes’ Grand Prix winner, Atlantics, a complicated African love story set in Dakar. The feature is directed by French movie maker Mati Diop, who became the first black female to win a directorship award at Cannes in the festival’s history.

Though Netflix hasn’t announced when both these flicks will start streaming on the platform, Netflix has the rights to air both worldwide except China, Benelux, Switzerland, Russia and France for Atlantics, and China, Benelux, Turkey and France for I Lost My Body.