Netflix partners with redchillies.color

Redchillies.color, a full-fledged digital lab that provides end-to-end post production services was recently added in the list of vendors and official partners under the post partner program (NP3).

Having expanded its footprints in east, Netflix has palpably trained its eyes on the Indian subcontinent and how. Given the standards and quality checks that the OTT giant is known to ensure, Netflix is known to have evolved a post partner program (Np3) that verifies products and systems – their vendors – meet the technical and delivery specifications.

Speaking about their induction in the post partner program (Np3), a spokesperson from redchillies.color shared, “redchillies.color is a young and dynamic team and we are extremely proud to be counted amongst the best in the post-Services industry, all within a span of three years since our inception in January, 2017. This collaboration marks as yet another feather in our cap. Motivated and energised for the new year, we are looking forward to many more interesting developments in the pipeline.”

The Netflix Post Partner Program (Np3) collaborates with post-production partners globally to ensure that the millions of Netflix member’s viewing experiences are top-notch and seamless. NP3’s focus includes language dubbing, audio descriptive services, master quality control, and post-production partners supporting Netflix-commissioned workflows.

The Post Partnerships and Integrations (PPI) team at Netflix utilises a rigorous and precise certification program to certify Master QC vendors, post-production labs and dubbing studios to ensure that the strict benchmarks ranging from technical competency to customer service and security requirements are upheld. After achieving these measures, partners are badged as a NP3.