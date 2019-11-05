Netflix orders Xilam’s animated preschool series, ‘Oggy Oggy’

Netflix has ordered an original CGI-animated preschool series, Oggy Oggy, based on the hit franchise Oggy and the Cockroaches, from French production company Xilam Animation.

The animated series has already reached 800 million households around the world over the last 20 years, and the new series is part of Netflix’s expansion into preschool programming.

“We are delighted with this new collaboration with Netflix, a testimony of their commitment to offering children around the world access to high-quality programmes. With this new development of our successful series Oggy and the Cockroaches, Xilam intends to establish the Oggy universe as one of the most important franchises for the pre-school target audience,” said Xilam Animation CEO Marc du Pontavice.

The new spinoff show will see Oggy free from the tyranny of the cockroaches, living in a fantasy world inhabited by a vibrant community of cats. Oggy Oggy is a very special little cat, full of curiosity and enthusiasm, who likes to engage with his neighbours and set off on adventures.

Netflix director of kids and family international originals Dominique Bazay mentioned, “Xilam is one of France’s most prolific producers, having developed a distinct expertise in non-dialog-animated comedy for kids.”

Netflix’s expansion into the kids sector also includes Ask The StoryBots, Chip and Potato, Mighty Little Bheem, Motown Magic, Super Monsters, True and the Rainbow Kingdom, Word Party, and YooHoo to the Rescue. Other previously announced Netflix preschool originals that will launch soon include DreamWorks Archibald’s Next Big Thing, Go! Go! Cory Carson, and Chico Bon Bon.