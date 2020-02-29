Netflix opens a new program for emerging animation talents

Netflix has got some interesting news for the aspiring animators. The streamer has opened up a new Emerging Animation Talent program, which will help Netflix find storyboard artists to work across series and features.

The applicant may get a chance to create content for audiences in the kids and family space. The portfolio submission deadline is 15 March and finalists will be notified in May and begin the four month program in June.

In the post announcing the initiative, Netflix said it is looking for people from a wide range of background to reflect its global subscribers and is looking for diversity of thought, culture, background and perspective. The goal is to provide an opportunity for participants to hone their craft with mentorship from some of the animation experts at Netflix. It also may lead to a job offer on one of Netflix’s animated productions.

Applications are open to people over 18, with less than three years in the animation industry, eligible to work in the US with a visa. All submitted portfolios should include links to a website or other social media demonstrating a person’s craft for story boarding, and three samples of storyboard examples that can be from personal projects, story adaptations or graphic novel excerpts.

This can be your chance to have your own animated project on the biggest streaming giant. The industry is waiting for new animated content and you might be the next to provide it.