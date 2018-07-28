Netflix kicks off a multi-title partnership with Pocket Aces, beginning with ‘Little Things Season 02’

India is a booming hub for content. More Indian content lately are being acquired by various digital platforms with every passing day.

Netflix, one of the most popular streaming portals, has partnered with Indian digital entertainment company Pocket Aces’ content studio, Dice Media, to create scripted shows for members worldwide, beginning with a new season of the popular series, Little Things.

Featuring upcoming stars Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar, the popular, slice-of-life show will be available exclusively to 130 million Netflix members in more than 190 countries. In addition to Little Things, Pocket Aces will produce a new comedy series for Netflix, further details about which will be available soon.

Little Things is the highly relatable story of an everyday couple, Dhruv Vats (Dhruv Sehgal) and Kavya Kulkarni (Mithila Palkar), who navigate the complicated world of relationships, careers, and aspirations in the fast-paced city of Mumbai, while always cherishing the little things that make life worth living. The award-winning first season of the show was not only acclaimed for its dialogues, writing and talent, but also became a fan favourite in India.

The much anticipated second season takes the story forward as Dhruv and Kavya step into the realm of a more mature relationship, searching for their individual identities, while still facing everyday problems as a unit.

Written by Dhruv Sehgal, Little Things Season two is directed by two-time National Award winner, Ruchir Arun, and produced by Ashwin Suresh, Anirudh Pandita, and Aditi Shrivastava.

Netflix International Originals Director Simran Sethi said, “We’re elated to partner with Dice Media, whose brand of young-adult entertainment is fresh, relevant and universally identifiable. Little Things Season 02 takes our favorite couple to the next level, and we are excited to bring Dhruv and Kavya’s journey to both their legion of fans and to Netflix members everywhere.”

Pocket Aces founders Ashwin Suresh and Anirudh Pandita added, “Netflix has set new standards for storytelling across the world and we are excited about partnering with them to bring forth quintessentially Indian stories with universal themes that audiences across the world can enjoy. This is an exhilarating time for Indian content with creators pushing content boundaries and our team is excited about being at the forefront of this movement.”