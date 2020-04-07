Netflix India releases the trailer of Chris Hemsworth-starrer ‘Extraction’

Extraction trailer was recently released on Netflix India. The three-minute trailer for the Chris Hemsworth-starrer actioner shows weapons dealers and drug traffickers. Extraction’s other cast members include Pankaj Tripathi (Mirzapur), Priyanshu Painyuli (Bhavesh Joshi Superhero) play the biggest drug lords of India and Bangladesh, Golshifteh Farahani (About Elly) is on the operations team, and David Harbour (Stranger Things) is also seen in the trailer. Randeep Hooda (Highway) appears for a split second in the Extraction trailer.

Deep in the underbelly of weapons dealers and traffickers, Extraction follows a mercenary for hire named Tyler Rake (Hemsworth), who is paid to rescue the kidnapped young son (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) of a Bangladeshi businessman and crime lord (Painyuli). The son becomes a pawn in a war between notorious drug lords inside one of the world’s most impenetrable cities, Dhaka. Though the Netflix film is technically set in the Bangladesh capital city, Extraction was actually filmed in Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

Hargrave is debuting as a director on Extraction with a history of performing stunts in over 80 movies, including Marvel Cinematic Universe entries Endgame, Infinity War, Civil War, and Thor: Ragnarok. Joe Russo is also a producer on Extraction alongside his brother and Endgame co-director Anthony Russo, in addition to Mike Larocca, Eric Gitter, Peter Schwerin, and Hemsworth. Extraction is a production of AGBO Films — that’s the Russo brothers’ banner — and TGIM Films, which previously produced the Charlize Theron-starrer, Atomic Blonde, on which Hargrave was also stunt coordinator.

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black-market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy.

Extraction is slated to release on 24 April 2020 on Netflix in India and elsewhere.