Netflix greenlights ‘Mighty Little Bheem’ season three; Chilaka speaks on season two

Netflix has greenlit the third season for Mighty Little Bheem after the second season of the animated original series received rave reviews and created headlines. The streaming giant is also working on two holiday specials for the next two years and a Diwali special of the series.

Mighty Little Bheem is a preschool spin-off based on the much loved kids animated franchise Chhota Bheem. Launched in April (first season) and on 30 August (second season), it soon went on to become the first Indian animated show become a global hit.

Netflix is reportedly working on the third season actively, which is expected to have 15 episodes. Kids all over the world have watched and loved the show with the adorable little Bheem becoming mightier for the second season. They could relate to the character of infant version of Bheem. Launching another season seemed like the most natural thing to do, given the positive response to the previous seasons.

Netflix original animation director Aram Yacoubian told Animation Xpress,“Telling unique and high quality stories with culture-specific elements for our preschool-aged audience is a big priority at Netflix, and believed that Mighty Little Bheem was the perfect character to help us step into that space. We’re thrilled that preschoolers across the globe are discovering and falling in love with Bheem on Netflix.”

Mighty Little Bheem has taken the standard of Indian animation at par with its international counterparts, and has also become the second most popular original kids programme to be launched on the platform. Setting trends everyday, the medium of animation seems to be the future of content creation all across the world and Mighty Little Bheem is just the beginning of that.

Commenting on this acquisition, Green Gold Animation founder and CEO Rajiv Chilaka told AnimationXpress, “We are very proud of Mighty Little Bheem and humbled by the positive response it has been generating across the world. Our friends and associates across the globe have been appreciating the show and it’s a joyous feeling. This also gives us the boost to make more of such shows with high-end animation and entertaining story-lines. We’re hoping to take it outside India on linear television.”

Chilaka also commented on the challenges, prospects and future plans for Mighty Little Bheem in an exclusive interview with Animation Xpress. Watch the video to know more: