Netflix greenlights live-action remake of ‘One Piece’

Netflix has ordered a live-action series of one of the most famous manga/anime, One Piece. The project will be coming from One Piece publisher Shueisha and Tomorrow House.

Steven Maeda (The X-Files, Lost) is reportedly the writer and executive producer along with Matt Owens (Luke Cage) joining him. The list of executive producers also hasOne Piece creator Eiichiro Oda and Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements from Tomorrow Studios.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: A One Piece live action is in the works! @OnePieceNetflix pic.twitter.com/gnuR5JgmXw — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 29, 2020

One Piece follows the journey of a young pirate name Monkey.D. Luffy or Strawhat Luffy who is on a quest to become the greatest pirate ever. Filled with action and even super powers from enchanted fruits, in his journey Luffy is joined by some other characters like Robin, Chopper, Zoro, Sanji, Brook, Franky and Nami. It is one of the longest running Manga series and holds a Guinness World Record for the longest running manga.

The first series has 10 episodes and it will be interesting to see the live-action adaptation of such a popular IP. This is, however, not the first time that Netflix is delving into creative live-action adaptations of popular anime/mangas. They have already had a stint with the enormously famous Death Note which received mixed reactions and they even have other anime series running on the platform like The Seven Deadly Sins and Castlevania.

No exact details about the release has been announced yet.