Netflix greenlights ‘Extraction 2’; brings back Joe Russo to pen the script

Netflix has greenlit a sequel for its power-packed original feature film Extraction.

The Netflix original movie starring Chris Hemsworth in a leading role, is written by Joe Russo, director of Avengers: Endgame and as per a recent report, Netflix has already inked a deal with Russo to pen the script for the sequel.

Based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González, and Eric Skillman, Extraction attracted humongous audience attention and became one of the most watched pieces of content on the streaming service in no time. It is soon going to be their most-streamed original movie of all time.

Russo told Deadline in a recent interview, “The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be. We’re not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience.” He is also optimistic that director Sam Hargrave and Hemsworth will return as well. Hargrave worked as the stunt coordinator for Avengers: Endgame.

Russo attributed Hargrave’s work to being one of the key things that made his first film a huge success. Said he, “There was always a simple drive to the story, a balletic execution of action where you take a damaged character who made an egregious mistake in the past and has a shot at redemption which might be fatal. What was key is that we needed a muscular action director like Sam to be the main creative force in the execution of the action.”

Though a deal has not been finalised for Hemsworth or Hargrave yet, Hemsworth earlier took to Instagram to address the film’s popularity and the demand for a follow-up saying – “It’s been a lot of talk and questions about sequels and prequels and all sorts of things and all I can say is ‘Who knows?’ but with this kind of support, it’s something I’d be pretty stoked to jump back into.”

Despite receiving flak for being a ‘white saviour flick’, Extraction is expected to be streamed by 90 million households within its first four weeks of release. It launched on 24 April and quickly took the #1 most popular spot on Netflix in the United States where it stayed for the better part of a week. It remains in Netflix’s daily-updated Top 10 and has only recently been surpassed by another new film Dangerous Lies.

Besides Hemsworth, Extraction stars Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli and David Harbour in pivotal roles.