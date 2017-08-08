‘Netflix is the future and Millarworld could not have a better home’ says founder Mark Miller

In the streaming media service space, Netflix is the spearhead. The American internet-based entertainment company plays host to some of the most popular series across the globe. Such is its stature that their acquisition of your company feels like a prestige. Or a “home”.

Millarworld can’t stop feeling that way.

The Scottish based comic publishing house were recently acquired by the internet giant, and its founder Mark Millar is beaming with elation. He says, “I’m so in love with what Netflix is doing and excited by their plans. Netflix is the future and Millarworld couldn’t have a better world.”

Millar started his production Millarworld 15 years ago, and the likes of Kick-Ass, Kingsman and Old Man Logan to their credits, stories that later turned into feature films.

What makes it all the more historic is that this is the first acquisition in the history of Netflix. Being a purveyor of superhero and sci-fi live-action series, it now aims at creating a few more of those from the ones already existing in the Millerworld comics.

Now that calls for a lot more entertainment for the fans!

“Over the years, Millarworld has amassed 20 different franchises working with the world’s greatest artists and now Millarworld has been bought by the hottest, most exciting company on the planet”, says an enraptured Millar. “To say this is the best thing ever happened in our professional lives would be an understatement.”

Indubitably a landmark deal, Millarworld would have a pep in their step when their stories get transcended into on-screen drama, sighting more exposure to their work than ever before.

Hereafter, Millarworld’s every new story and character franchise will be created under the Netflix label.