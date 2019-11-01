Netflix drops the main trailer of ‘The Witcher’

The trailer of The Witcher recently released and fans have been buzzing with excitement for the upcoming series based on a popular video game. The company confirmed the release date and launched a new trailer for the show on Thursday. The Witcher’s first season will comprise of eight one-hour episodes.

The live-action adaption of the fantasy novel offers a new look at monster hunter Geralt (Henry Cavill), sorceress Yennefer (Anya Cholatra) and princess Ciri (Freya Allan) in action. Showrunner Lauren Hissrich has said the very adult show takes the franchise in a different direction to CD Projekt’s game series, which helped popularise The Witcher.

According to CD Projekt, the Witcher games have sold more than 40 million copies across three releases since launching in 2007.

The most commercially successful of the titles, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, released for Switch in October. The series hits Netflix on 20 December 2019