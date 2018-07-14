Netflix drops official trailer of ‘Cupcake and Dino: General Services’

The Koala Brothers may have long rode into the sunset, but there are new helpers in town who’re ready to come to your aid: meet Cupcake and Dino, a quirkier and sillier version of the aforementioned marsupial duo, who’re ready to help with any job that needs to get done. And they like Netflix too. A lot.

A Brazilian-Canadian animated series catering to age group 7+, it features a purple pastry Cupcake and his slapstick yellow dinosaur brother who strive to establish themselves in the general services business. Whether its a lawnmowing gig, or housesitting, or even fighting an alien invasion to rescue its Big City, Cupcake and Dino are ready to muck in with literally anything.

After Peppa Pig, P J Masks, Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom, Cupcake and Dino: General Services joins the ever growing kids portfolio of Entertainment One on Netflix, who’ve co-produced the latest show with Bird Studio. The first season would entail 52 episodes clocking 11 minutes each and is developed by Pedro Eboli.

The series will debut on Netflix on 27 July 2018, and would be available for streaming on Teletoon in Canada and Disney XD in South America later in spring 2018.