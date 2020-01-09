Netflix drops its first trailer for new horror series ‘October Faction’

Netflix is going big on comic book adaptations. After their hit Marvel shows, the streamer featured live-action adaptations of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Umbrella Academy, V Wars, and lifting Lucifer out of cancellation. This tradition isn’t disappearing as another horror-themed comic adaptation, October Faction is set to be launched. Scheduled to premiere its ten episode first season on Friday, 23 January, Netflix has now put out the official trailer for the series.

Based on the IDW graphic novels created by Steve Niles and Damien Worm, the series is officially described as follows:

October Faction follows globetrotting monster hunters Fred (J.C. Mackenzie) and Deloris Allen (Tamara Taylor) who, after the death of Fred’s father, return to their hometown in New York with their children Geoff (Gabriel Darku) and Viv Allen (Aurora Burghart). In their new small-town setting, the family must adjust and assimilate while Fred and Deloris try to hide their identities as members of a secret organization. As the Fred and Deloris become reacquainted with their old hometown and the secrets buried there, Geoff and Viv are forced to integrate into a place they’re unaccustomed to. Geoff deals with the close mindedness of a local bully and the more reserved Viv tries to make friends in high school.

Scribe and co-creator Steve Niles began publishing The October Faction in 2014.