Netflix announces one-tier upgrade at zero cost for Basic and Standard plans

Netflix has announced to offer free one-tier upgrades to a more expensive plan for the first 30 days of one’s subscription, through another new promo.

Only available to new Netflix subscribers, the offer is applicable to the basic Rs. 499 and standard Rs. 649 plans, which means one who chooses the Basic plan, will be upgraded to Standard plan for the first 30 days at no additional cost. And if a subscriber picks the Standard plan, he/she will get access to a month of the Premium plan, which costs Rs. 799 per month.

The Netflix plan upgrade from Basic to Standard allows access to high-definition (HD) video resolution and simultaneous viewing on two screens, which is otherwise limited to standard-definition (SD) and one screen only. An upgrade from Standard to Premium entails similar ultra-high-definition (UHD) video resolution, up to 4K, and access to watch on four screens simultaneously.

As per a Gadgets 360 report, a Netflix spokesperson shared, “We’re looking at different marketing promotions in India to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience.”

After the free period, Netflix will give the option of continuing on the upgraded plan by paying the original plan cost. If not, the subscriber will be demoted to the plan that they originally chose. Offering members a taste of the additional features one tier up, the streaming giant is hoping to lure users to enjoy premium content by paying more going forward.

The streaming platform has previously tested free plan upgrades in other markets, and it’s currently running the offer in countries outside of India as well.