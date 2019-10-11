Netflix announces film ‘Tribhanga’ with Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar

India has been eyed as a huge and enriched market for original content. And as Netflix recently said to be focusing more on this country, the streaming giant has announced yet another original film.

Titled Tribhanga, the film stars Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in lead roles and also marks the digital debut of Ajay Devgn Ffilms, who’s producing the film as well as Kajol. Tribhanga is an Odissi dance pose that is disjointed and asymmetrical, yet mesmerizing and beautiful, so much like the lives of the three women.

Commenting on Tribhanga, Netflix India director of Original Film Aashish Singh mentioned, “At Netflix, we are focused on building a diverse film catalogue for our members. We are thrilled to work on our first production with Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Bannijay Asia and Alchemy Productions and bring Tribhanga to life. The film is being led by a wonderful cast and crew and we hope its story will resonate with our members in India and around the world.”

A drama set in Mumbai, Tribhanga weaves a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to the modern-day. The heart-warming storyline looks at the importance of family in everyday lives. The film is written and directed by veteran actress Renuka Shahane.

Shahane said, “I am looking forward to directing Tribhanga. This is an incredible opportunity and it feels amazing to collaborate with Netflix for the film and know that it will be available across the world on literally the same day! We have a great cast and a beautiful storyline. I cannot wait to begin shooting.”

Talking about co-producing Tribhanga, Ajay Devgn added, “We are excited to collaborate with Netflix for Tribhanga, a story of three incredible women. The film marks the digital debut for Ajay Devgn Ffilms and I am looking forward to seeing how the audience reacts to this story.”

The film started filming on 10 October and will be available exclusively on Netflix.