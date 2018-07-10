Netflix announces ‘Castlevania’ season two release date and an exciting lineup for Anime Expo

Continuing its push into anime, Netflix has made several announcements as part of their Anime Expo panel which includes the premiere date of the highly-anticipated Castlevania second season, to be released on 26 October 2018 following its successful first season.

The second season is loosely based on the classic video-game series, Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse, that was originally released back in 1989. While that game featured four main characters—Trevor Belmont, Sypha Belandes, Grant Danasty and Alucard, the upcoming animated adaptation has excluded Grant from the cast list.

The series is smartly executed turning Dracula into a far more complex and sympathetic villain while Richard Armitage brings Trevor Belmont to life on screen in a wonderful way. The three main characters who met in the first season will now be seen taking on Dracula.

In addition to this, Netflix has renewed Aggretsuko for a second season to be out in 2019. The series will see Retsuko, frustrated with her thankless office job, the Red Panda copes with her daily struggles by belting out death metal karaoke after work.

Netflix director of content for Japan and anime commented, “As Netflix has grown around the world we have been astounded by the broad reach and great depth of anime fandom. We are partnering with the best global creators to produce a diverse slate of shows that we hope will excite the boundless passion of anime fans and make Netflix a premier destination for this beloved art form.”

The interesting and amazing line up further includes:

GODZILLA: City on the Edge of Battle to be released on 18 July 2018

Dragon Pilot will launch on 21 September 2018

Cannon Busters will come out on 1 April 2019

New Series ULTRAMAN will be released in Spring 2019

New Series Kengan Ashura will debut in 2019