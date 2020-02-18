Netflix announces animated series, ‘Mighty Express’

Netflix has picked up Spin Master Entertainment’s new CG-animated series Mighty Express. The 52 x 11-minute series will debut globally (excluding Canada) on the SVOD in September.

Executive produced by Spin Master Entertainment EVP Jennifer Dodge and co-CEO Ronnen Harary, with Vancouver-based animation company Atomic Cartoons providing animation services, Mighty Express features an ensemble cast of trains and kids in an expansive world, with the Mighty Express train on big adventures.

The Mighty Express brand is owned by Spin Master, and the toy and entertainment company retains all distribution rights for the series (excluding SVOD). This deal with Netflix marks the first time Spin Master has launched a series straight to a streaming platform and is part of the company’s commitment to a multi-platform distribution strategy. The company will also launch a toy line and a consumer products licensing program in 2021.

The streaming giant also greenlit seven new titles, including DreamWorks’ Dragons Rescue Riders, which premiered last year, and Go, Dog. Go!, with WildBrain, which will debut this year. It also added Atomic Cartoons’ Hello Ninja to its lineup, along with Kickstart Entertainment’s CG-animated StarBeam and 7ate9 Entertainment’s What-To-Doodles.