Netflix announces animated kids’ series, ‘Sharkdog’

Netflix has picked up a new animated kids’ series called Sharkdog, from ViacomCBS International Studios, announced the streamer. Produced by ViacomCBS International Studios in partnership with Singapore-based CGI studio One Animation (Oddbods), Sharkdog is a 20 x 7-minute animated series from first-time Singaporean creator Jacinth Tan.

The series follows 10-year-old Max and his best friend Sharkdog — half shark, half dog, all appetite. Blissfully unaware of his own strength, stealth and general sharkiness, Sharkdog often leaves a trail of chaos in his wake. But, like all good half-dogs, he’s Max’s BFF and Max is his.

Sharkdog was originally developed as part of Nickelodeon’s Global Animated Shorts Program for the Nickelodeon Play App in Asia, which is designed to identify and develop long-form kids’ content for an international audience. The series stems from a multi-year kids’ and family content output deal signed between Nickelodeon and Netflix last fall.