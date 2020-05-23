Netflix animated family drama, ‘The Willoughbys’ gets 37.6 million views

The animated family drama, The Willoughbys, which debuted on 22 April on Netflix has managed to get whopping 37.6 million views in just one month. Netflix also touted the sizeable first month audience for the animated film version of Lois Lowry’s story on its Twitter account.

The animated movie features voices of Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski, Terry Crews and Gervais. The movie is directed by Kim Pearn (Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2) and Cory Evans, with Pearn co-writing with Mark Stanleigh.

Netflix also only registers each viewing once, said the insider, and does not account for repeat viewing — which is the norm for emphatic kids rewatching this type of content.

Executive produced and narrated by Ricky Gervais, The Willoughbys tells the story of a family of children convinced they’d be better off raising themselves. Thus, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own adventure to find the true meaning of family.

Netflix’s first original, Klaus, was watched by 40 million Netflix accounts in its first 28 days. The Santa Clause origin story was Netflix’s first Oscar nominee for animation, alongside the title I Lost My Body.