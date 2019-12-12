Netflix and messaging app, Line collaborate for original animated series

Netflix and Japanese messaging app Line are partnering to produce a comedy animation series based on the app’s Brown & Friends character stickers. The characters will be expanded into a whole new world of storytelling with the animated series.

The CG animated show will feature five characters from the sticker Line, and it will not have dialogue. Created in CG animation, the Netflix/Line Friends collaboration will invite audiences of all ages into the world of Brown, Cony, Sally, Moon, James and others.

“With an original animated series on Netflix, Line Friends will enhance its competitiveness in global content, and strengthen its presence in the entertainment industry,” said Line Friends vice president KD Kim.

Line launched stickers in 2013 and they have since spread to other messaging services around the world, which users can purchase and send as part of their messages. Line also offers a wide variety of stickers, some from anime and manga franchises.

Los Angeles-based Kickstart Entertainment is a co-producer on the series.