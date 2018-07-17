Netflix and DreamWorks brings back ‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’

Netflix has teamed up with DreamWorks to bring back, She-Ra revival, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. The animated series was announced in December 2017 and were speculated to be seen on Netflix in 2018.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is the story of an orphan named Adora, who leaves behind her former life in the evil Horde when she discovers a magic sword that transforms her into the mythical warrior princess She-Ra. Along the way, she finds a new family in the Rebellion as she unites a group of magical princesses in the ultimate fight against evil.

The main characters include Adora/She-Ra voiced by Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor), Glimmer by Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad), and Bow by Marcus Scribner (black-ish) and Catra by AJ Michalka (The Goldbergs).

The voice cast also features Reshma Shetty (Royal Pains) as Angella, Lorraine Toussaint (Orange is the New Black) as Shadow Weaver, Keston John (The Good Place) as Hordak, Lauren Ash (Superstore) as Scorpia, Christine Woods (Hello Ladies) as Entrapta, Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time) as Perfuma, Jordan Fisher (Grease Live!) as Seahawk, Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Mermista, Merit Leighton (Katie and Alexa) as Frosta, Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Castaspella, and Krystal Joy Brown (Motown: The Musical) as Netossa.

Executive produced by Noelle Stevenson (Lumberjanes, Nimona) and Chuck Austen (Dawn of the Croods, Steven Universe), She-Ra and the Princesses of Power will be released on Netflix on 16 November 2018.