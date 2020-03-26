Netflix and Cake announce ‘Angry Birds’ animated series

The Angry Birds are making a foray into series with Netflix and Cake, getting into a partnership with Rovio Entertainment, which announced the new animated series Angry Birds: Summer Madness, based on the iconic world of the Angry Birds.

“Angry Birds are about to smash the small screen and we are thrilled to be making the journey with Netflix as our global partner,” said Cake CCO and managing director Ed Galton.

The 40 x 11 minute episode series sees much-loved birds Red, Bomb and Chuck, as well as a cast of brand new feathered friends, as tween birds at summer camp under the questionable guidance of their counselor Mighty Eagle.

The Angry Birds movies are based on Rovio Entertainment’s Angry Birds video game series, produced by Columbia Pictures, Rovio Animation and Sony Pictures Animation and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing. The first film premiered in 2016, followed by sequel The Angry Birds Movie 2 in 2019.

Rovio CMO Ville Heijari added, “Angry Birds animated content plays a key role in our long-term franchise strategy. After more than a decade in hit games, blockbuster movies and licensed products, this is the Angry Birds’ first foray into a long-form series. We’re delighted to continue our partnership with Cake and can’t wait to unveil the world of Angry Birds: Summer Madness to viewers on Netflix.”

This is the latest collaboration in a long-term partnership between Cake and Rovio, which includes international distribution rights to Rovio’s expanding library of non-dialogue shorts.