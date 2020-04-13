Netflix adds ‘Hello Ninja’ to its new animated titles for April

The April schedule of Netflix looks packed, with many new entries making way along with the already popular ones geared up for second seasons. Whether you’re looking for a new mockumentary sitcom, another true crime docu-series, or an animated movie for your kids, the streaming service has something for everybody.
Animated series Hello Ninja is returning to Netflix for a second season on 24 April. The show will premiere 10 all-new episodes featuring ninja heroes exploring new worlds and squaring off against an all-new cast of villains.
Hello Ninja is produced by Gorilla Poet Productions and Atomic Cartoons. The new season is directed by Michael Dowding with Wilson, Rench, Grace Ledding, Mark Palmer, Jennifer Twiner McCarron and Matthew Berkowitz serve as executive producers. The show features a stellar voice over cast, with Lukas Engel (PAW Patrol) as Wesley, Zoey Siewert (Nina’s World) as Georgie, and Sam Vincent (Ed, Edd n Eddy) as beloved sidekick, Pretzel.
Looking for some fun, lighthearted moments with your kids, or wish to keep your mind away from all the stressful happenings? Here is what else you can watch:
- Despicable Me is coming to Netflix on 16 April. The film was the beginning of minions. It follows criminal mastermind, Gru.
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon (season 3) has already hit the streamer with more adventures from Ash and Pikachu.
- Saint Seiya is another classic anime series you can binge watch.
- Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas is an animated kids movie about an aspiring explorer striving to rescue the love of his life and unravel the golden secrets behind the Midas Papyrus.
- The Little Vampire (2017) is an animated kids adventure about a young vampire trying to stay alive with a vampire hunter in town.
- Starbeam (season 1) is a new animated kids superhero series which made its bedut in the first week of April.
- The Last Kids on Earth (Book 2) is an animated DreamWorks series which will see the next book covered.
- Bleach (new season) is a new anime series, which is coming to the streamer on 20 April.
- The Midnight Gospel (season 1) is another animated series coming on 20 April from the creator of Adventure Time for adults.
- The Willoughbys (2020) is Netflix’s first big animated picture of the year featuring the voices of Ricky Gervais, Maya Rudolph, Terry Crews, Will Forte and Martin Short.
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (season 1) is an anime series based on the classic anime franchise.