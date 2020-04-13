Netflix adds ‘Hello Ninja’ to its new animated titles for April

The April schedule of Netflix looks packed, with many new entries making way along with the already popular ones geared up for second seasons. Whether you’re looking for a new mockumentary sitcom, another true crime docu-series, or an animated movie for your kids, the streaming service has something for everybody.

Animated series Hello Ninja is returning to Netflix for a second season on 24 April. The show will premiere 10 all-new episodes featuring ninja heroes exploring new worlds and squaring off against an all-new cast of villains.

Hello Ninja is produced by Gorilla Poet Productions and Atomic Cartoons. The new season is directed by Michael Dowding with Wilson, Rench, Grace Ledding, Mark Palmer, Jennifer Twiner McCarron and Matthew Berkowitz serve as executive producers. The show features a stellar voice over cast, with Lukas Engel (PAW Patrol) as Wesley, Zoey Siewert (Nina’s World) as Georgie, and Sam Vincent (Ed, Edd n Eddy) as beloved sidekick, Pretzel.

Looking for some fun, lighthearted moments with your kids, or wish to keep your mind away from all the stressful happenings? Here is what else you can watch: