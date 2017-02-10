Nelvana’s ‘Super Wings’ gets new licenses and TV timeslots in France

The Canadian company Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana, an international producer and distributor of children’s animated and live-action content, has landed a host of new consumer products partners in France for its high-flying animated hit series, Super Wings. In addition, a new weekday timeslot has been secured for the animated preschool series on the Gullidoo children’s programming block on France’s Gulli, one of the nation’s well known kids broadcast channel, which began from January 2017. Super Wings also airs on Piwi+.

Super Wings follows the adventures of Jett, a confident jet plane who travels around the world delivering packages to children with his group of adorable airplane pals, the “Super Wings.” No ordinary airplanes, the Super Wings are able to transform into amazing heroes who can run, climb, dig, and even swim. The series centres on cultural diversity and creative problem-solving, as the friends take off on adventures to new countries, encountering problems they must work together to solve.

“Super Wings is a huge hit in France and its continued growth has elevated the sales of our consumer products program to new heights,” said Nelvana Enterprises, EMEA head, Antoine Erligmann. “The soaring popularity of the show has allowed us to select the very best partners and we’re thrilled to be collaborating with so many first-rate licenses.”

Nelvana has signed 15 new consumer products agreements for Super Wings, some of which are: AD Global (toys and accessories), Auldey (master toy), ATM (back to school), Bon Bon Buddies (confectionary), Canal Toys (arts and crafts), Chauss Europ (footwear) and Clementoni (puzzles and games).

In addition to France, Nelvana holds the merchandise licensing rights for the series in North America, where it represents Super Wings in all categories except toys, which are distributed by Auldey Toys in the U.S.A. and Imports Dragon in Canada. Auldey also distributes Super Wings toys in France.

On Gulli, Super Wings has landed two consecutive top-flight episodes on weekdays at 12:55 pm. A block of three episodes airs on Piwi+ from Monday to Friday at 10:55 am and are then broadcast on the Tes héros programming block over the weekend.

Super Wings, co-produced by FunnyFlux Entertainment, Little Airplane Productions, Qianqi Animation, EBS, CJ E&M and KiKA has charted a three-fold increase in viewership since joining Guillidoo’s Monday through Friday programming block this month, exceeding the overall ratings for the entire block. In addition, Super Wings is the number one most requested preschool show on Gulli’s replay service, accessible via its website.