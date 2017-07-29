Nelvana’s ‘Ranger Rob’ makes US debut on Sprout

Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana has inked a broadcast deal with Sprout, the preschool destination within NBC Universal Cable Entertainment’s Universal Kids network, to bring the adventures of its successful original series Ranger Rob to viewers across the U.S. The animated series’ first and second seasons, totalling 40 episodes, began airing 8 July, 2017 on Sprout.

“We are thrilled to work with leading broadcaster Sprout and bring the wonder of Ranger Rob to audiences in the U.S.,” said Nelvana Enterprises head Pam Westman. “The series is all about igniting a sense of adventure and curiosity in kids and we are delighted to share Ranger Rob’s adventures to a new set of fans and encourage even more kids to explore and discover the world around them.”

Ranger Rob follows ranger-in-training Rob around the adventure park Big Sky Park as he ziplines, swings and snowboards discovering and exploring all that the park has to offer. Big Sky Park consists of every kind of outdoor environment within its borders and each episode takes viewers on a new adventure, cultivating the spirit of exploration and curiosity and inspiring kids to get outside to play and discover.

Through its winter and spring 2017 seasons, the series has ranked #3 on Corus’ Treehouse network in Canada for boys from two to five years and two to 11 years.

It is a top ranking series in additional territories such as TF1 in France, Super RTL in Germany, Disney Channel in Australia, Nickelodeon in Italy, Canal Panda in Portugal, YLE/TV2 in Finland, and HOP in Israel.