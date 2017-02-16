Nelvana to produce preschool series ‘Happy Art Happy Life’ inspired by iconic pop-artist Romero Britto’s work

Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana announced a new development deal with Grey Matter and United Talent Agency (UTA) to produce vibrant preschool series, Happy Art Happy Life (working title), inspired by the brilliant and bold works of iconic pop-artist, Romero Britto. The announcement was made on 14 February, 2017, at the Kidscreen Summit in Florida.

Romero Britto is an international artist who uses vibrant, bold and colourful patterns to reflect his optimistic view of the world and as a visual expression of hope and happiness.

“We are thrilled to work with Grey Matter and UTA to share Romero Britto’s signature and dazzling visions with young audiences,” said Nelvana Studios, head of department, Athena Georgaklis. “His inspirational art serves as a profound reminder of the limitless world of creativity, and we’re proud to show children that art lives and breathes everywhere – especially from within.”

Executive produced by Grey Matter’s Lawrence Grey and Ben Everard, and written by Emmy Award winner Judy Rothman Rofé (Madeline), the character-driven sketch show blends live action, animation, and remote videos to introduce young audiences to the colourful world of the visual arts, while celebrating diversity and promoting inclusiveness through spirited, dynamic, and relatable characters.

“I hope my story and my colours can inspire kids and families to make the world a better place,” said Romero Britto. “I’m excited to bring my art to life on screen and share it with children around the world.”

Happy Art Happy Life follows Romero, a cool and sharp-dressed bulldog (Britto’s alter ego) who lives, paints and sculpts in an exotic art studio. Alongside Romero is an animated ensemble of friends, all of whom are all budding artists in various disciplines, such as finger painter, paper maché sculptor, found object designer, and street muralist. Each 11-minute episode presents an array of inspiring and visually stunning standalone segments created to empower kids through art.