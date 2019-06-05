Nelvana launches new strategic partnership with global character brands, LINE FRIENDS

Nelvana has announced a new partnership with one of the world’s fastest growing global character brands, LINE FRIENDS. The partnership deal Includes series development, distribution, brand licensing, and retail.

Originally created as stickers for leading mobile messenger application LINE and its 200 million active users, the brand has expanded beyond mobile use and developed into a highly successful lifestyle brand.

The strategic multi-faceted partnership will see the development and co-production of a kids animated television series (52 x 11-minutes), to be globally distributed by Nelvana (excluding Korea, Taiwan, Russia and CIS).

Nelvana Enterprises head Pam Westman commented, “Nelvana is fueled by creating content with loveable characters that spark strong emotional connections with kids and families worldwide. We look forward to working with LINE FRIENDS to do just that and feature its globally appealing character brands across multiple platforms, reaching global audiences and consumers in new ways.”

In addition, Nelvana will be the Canadian partner of ‘LINE FRIENDS’ BROWN & FRIENDS’ brand for millennials. Plans also include a LINE FRIENDS pop-up shop in Canada, featuring BROWN & FRIENDS and collaborative brands.

“We are proud to partner with Nelvana to strengthen and amplify the BROWN & FRIENDS’ global brand presence. Their extensive experience in licensing, consumer products and content development will undoubtedly take LINE FRIENDS to the next level for fans worldwide,” added a LINE FRIENDS official.

Additional details around the animated series and Canadian pop-up shop will be announced soon in the coming months.