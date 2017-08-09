Nazara wins for ‘Sportsie’ at mBillionth Awards

Indian game publishing company, Nazara Games, launched ‘Sportsie’, a digital social sports engagement platform for fans in partnership with Mastermind Sports. Now, the same platform has been declared winner of mBillionth South Asia Awards 2017.
According to Mastermind Sports founder Pratik Shah, “Our focus has been, to make Sportsie a one-stop social destination for fans, connecting people with similar passion for sports. Fans can follow latest updates, live scores, news reports of their favorite teams. It also provides up-to-minute off-field social content of players, experts, analysts and prominent fans to give an overall 360-degree view of the entire sporting world. For hardcore fans, there are games such as quiz, live real-time predictions and soon-to-launch Fantasy contests through which they socially compete against friends and other fans. This provides a really differentiated second screen experience compared to other social channels. The whole journey of fans is gamified through virtual coins. Fans complete challenges, compete to top the leaderboards and unlock achievements to progress through multiple levels. This award is a great recognition of the efforts we’re putting in.”
Sportsie is currently covers Cricket & Football. It supports localisation and is available in English, Hindi, Farsi (Persian), German and Russian. Sportsie is available through mobile-optimized webapp, Android & iOS apps on respective stores.
The platform employs a freemium model where fans get access to content and limited gaming options for free. For a weekly / monthly subscription – get exclusive access to all features. Subscription is also available through direct carrier-billing in partnership with Nazara Games & various telecom providers across the world.
Commenting on this award Nazara Games CEO Manish Agarwal said, “We at Nazara believe that second screen experience via mobile phones would convert a passive activity of watching TV into a highly interactive activity. With Sportsie, we enable users to make real-time predictions to earn coins and amplify the fun of watching matches with friends cutting across geographical constraints.”
The mBillionth Award South Asia organised by Digital Empowerment Foundation (DEF) is given as a recognition of excellence in mobile innovations for development. This year it was given in 10 categories. ‘Sportsie’ received the award under the category for ‘Media and Entertainment’.