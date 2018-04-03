Nazara Technologies brings its popular games to Amazon Fire TV

Nazara Technologies (Nazara), today announced its alliance with Amazon for Fire TV, to provide localised Indian gaming experience. With this move, Nazara’s games will go beyond mobile to online (TV) enabling Nazara to reach out to a wider audience.

Speaking about the event, Nazara Technologies CEO Manish Agarwal says, “We aim to leverage our games incorporating popular kids IPs, with simple graphics and strengthen the “in premise” gaming experience of children who play Nazara’s games on mobile devices. We believe that through Amazon Fire TV we would be able to bring the experience of our freemium games on television in an intuitive and fun way which can be enjoyed by consumer’s right from their own homes.”

“In a year since launch, our customers have loved the experience to stream their favourite content right into their living rooms. We are constantly increasing our selection on the Fire TV Stick and are excited to have Nazara on board. This addition brings some of the most popular games to our customers,” adds Amazon Devices director Jayshree Gururaj.

Pursuant to this arrangement, Nazara intends to bring its freemium games focused on children under the age of 11 years on the Amazon Fire TV platform, starting off with its flagship title Chhota Bheem Speed Racing.

Nazara has licensed a range of intellectual property for popular children’s brands such as Chhota Bheem, Motu Patlu, Shikari Shambhu, Suppandi and Mighty Raju for developing and publishing freemium mobile games. Some of Nazara’s most popular in-house freemium games which have been ranked in the top three on the free top charts by downloads of the Google Play Store in Financial Year 2016, 2017 and 2018 include Chhota Bheem Speed Racing, Motu Patlu Run, Chhota Bheem Jungle Run and Chhota Bheem Toy.