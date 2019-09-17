Nazara invests Rs. 7.5 crores in Sports Unity

Nazara Technologies, global interactive gaming and sports media company invest Rs. 7.5 crore in Sports Unity which owns Qunami, a short format, multiplayer quiz game in India. Leading Delhi based lawyer Vaibhav Gaggar has also participated in the round.

Sports Unity’s Qunami has over 40,000+ avid monthly active quizzers playing up to 30 minutes per day and has crossed over 1 Cr transactions with monthly transactions growing over 100per cent month on month. With 3,00,000+ downloads, Qunami is the top trending app on the iOS App Store and is among the top five trending apps on the Android Play Store in the quizzing category.

With this investment, Nazara acquires majority stake in Sports Unity and is consolidating its presence in the fast growing quizzing /trivia category. Nazara’s investment in Qunami, comes as a strategic move in addition to Nazara’s investments and diversified presence in various areas of gaming including esports, fantasy sports, digital cricket gaming, real money gaming and infotainment among others. Sports Unity will add to Nazara’s portfolio further reinforcing Nazara’s position as a leader in the Indian gaming ecosystem.

According to Seemant Shankar, Co-Founder (Head of Product and Strategy), “Quizzing attracts audiences of all demographies and possesses a massive potential to scale. Nazara, a partner with a rock-solid reputation and international spread and carrier association within 118 countries creates the key alignment to Qunami’s vision of global expansion and opportunity to skyrocket Qunami’s success metrics.”

Nazara Technologies , CEO Manish Agarwal, says “We at Nazara are very excited with the quizzing space and are confident that Qunami will leverage Nazara’s network to grow into a large consumer centric internet brand and build quizzing as one of the leading real money gaming categories in the emerging markets.”

Qunami poses a very easy learning curve with much higher chances to win prizes and learn instantaneously, making it one of the most addictive experiences on the mobile phone. It allows players to battle out for prize money in a 1 Vs 1 as well as team Vs team format. Each game lasts for only two minutes and results in winning quizzes with real money benefits.

Nazara Technologies has been actively pursuing opportunities in different sports verticals. Nazara has invested in mobile gaming companies such as Mastermind Sports, MoongLabs Technologies Nazara has taken a majority stake in NextWave Multimedia , NODWIN Gaming , Halaplay Technologies in addition to Sportskeeda and NZ World Kenya , to set up operations for real money gaming in Kenya. Nazara offers gaming subscription services in over 61 countries globally including, Africa, Middle East, South East Asia and the Indian Subcontinent.