Nazara Games partners with Royal Challengers Bangalore to launch a new game

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Nazara Games launches the all new mobile cricket game ‘RCB Star Cricket’. The partnership aims to create the largest cricketing community on second screen. RCB will work exclusively with Nazara Games as part of a three year partnership to develop unique mobile gaming experiences for millions of RCB fans.

RCB Star Cricket is a social cricketing experience with India’s biggest cricketing stars like Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers. The game is designed to cater to casual players who like intuitive game play wherein they can easily pick up and play the game. The game requires reflexes and skills with innate understanding of cricket and the game controls are easy to understand, that is tap left when you want to hit on the offside and right when you want to hit on the onside.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, chairman, Amrit Thomas said, “Over the last 10 years, RCB has transcended from being just a cricket team to a lifestyle brand that connects with its fans across multiple touch points. We have millions of people who engage with RCB on digital platforms and we wanted to offer a more personalised RCB experience to these bold fans, hence we looked at creating RCB Star Cricket. We are very happy to have Nazara as our partner in this initiative and we look forward to working more closely with them to engage with the ever increasing community of RCB fans from around the globe.”

The game is currently designed to be played in two modes – Reward mode and Career mode. The Reward mode enables the player to play as a part of the RCB team against an opposing team within which the player can choose different options– Daily Leaderboard, RCB Games (as per current 2017 match schedule) and IPL Top 10

Leaderboard. It includes plenty of rewards for the players to win original RCB merchandise.



The Career mode, on the other hand, will enable the player to play as their favorite stars. To begin with you can step into the shoes of ace cricketer and RCB Captain, Virat Kohli. This mode offers the cricket fans to face 60 bold on-field situations that have been simulated from Virat’s real-life experiences on the field. This mode will soon have other cricketing heavyweights such as Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers.

Nazara Games, CEO, Manish Agarwal said, “At Nazara, we believe that mobile games around cricket enable millions of Indians to vicariously live the ‘on ground’ experience virtually and RCB’s strong army of decade old fans offer a perfect setting for this partnership. We at Nazara are confident that this partnership will build a strong and vibrant community of millions of cricket fans on second screen.”

Speaking to AnimationXpress, Agarwal asserted that they were approached by RCB in order to create the game and that they do not intend on making this an ‘IPL-only’ game, but rather a digital platform where fans can connect to their players in a virtual way. The prize giveaways would continue even after IPL is over.



The game is available for download on Google Play Store for android devices and will be available for iOS by mid-April 2017.

Nazara Games has also announced their venture into eSports in a big way. While operations details are scarce now, the league will be kicking off sometime in September this year.