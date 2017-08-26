Nazara Games partners with ‘Hrithik Roshan’ to develop a bike racing game

India’s premium and largest mobile game publisher, Nazara Games partnered with Creative Mobile Games, an independent game developer and publisher based in Northern Europe to develop a unique mobile game – Hrithik Bike Racing; featuring Bollywood superhero Hrithik Roshan. In this game, Hrithik Roshan will bring the thrill of a realistic motorcycle physics to your mobile device in a more realistic racing gameplay than ever before.

Hrithik works exclusively with Nazara Games as a part of a multi-year partnership to develop unique mobile gaming experiences for millions of fans globally, extending his engagement in a new interactive format. Exceed Entertainment and Digi Osmosis, Hrithik’s social and digital agency have been the facilitators for the partnership and will continue to handle the association with Nazara Games.

Nazara has been actively building games in the sports, soccer and crickets platforms including IPs like Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise. Nazara’s introduction of IP Hrithik Roshan with racing further fortifies Nazara’s space in the larger sporting ecosystem with the latest game Hrithik Bike Racing.

According to Manish Agarwal, CEO, Nazara Games, “Racing is one of the most popular sport games among the millennials today. Having Hrithik as an IP and connecting him to bike racing seemed like the perfect fit enabling us at Nazara to foray into the sporting arena of casual racing games beyond cricket.”

He further comments on his association with Creative Mobile games, North Europe, “Creative Mobile is one of the most experienced racing game development studio in the world and hope that bike racing game fans in India get to play a great game including the thrill of playing as Hrithik.”

According to Vladimir Funtikov, Founder, Creative Mobile Games, “India is a very unique market given the opportunity and future growth of mobile gaming. We have been looking ever more carefully for teams with new ideas and a different approach to stand out from the crowded apps marketplace and the opening to work with India’s leading actor Hrithik Roshan for a bike racing game seemed as a fresh opportunity. We look forward to bring innovative gaming content to Indian audiences.

He further states that, “The association and marketing partnership with Nazara secures distribution for our localised game.”

Further, according to Hrithik Roshan, the game lead, says, “When Nazara Games approached me with the idea of having me in a bike racing game, I thought it was quite cool. I am super thrilled and hope all my fans will enjoy playing this game”

Nazara will work closely with Hrithik to bring differentiated gaming experiences for his fans. Nazara believes that it is imperative to cater to Hrithik’s tremendous fan following on a regular basis by creating innovative games for them to associate with him.

The game is designed wherein the player gets to race as Hrithik Roshan against exotic super bikes. It is designed to bring the thrill of realistic motorcycle physics to your mobile device with 17 sports bikes, amazing graphics and even more realistic racing gameplay than ever.