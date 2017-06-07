Nazara Games launches ‘Stick Cricket Virat & Rohit’ in partnership with Stick Sports

India’s leading mobile game publisher, Nazara Games, today announced the launch of ‘Stick Cricket Virat & Rohit’ featuring India’s leading batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. This game is in partnership with Stick Sports, a London and Sydney based online and mobile game developer.

Nazara has exclusive rights for developing mobile games around both the cricketing stars through Nazara’s multi-year tie-up with Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment (CSE), which holds the digital rights of both the cricketers.

Earlier this year Nazara Games partnered with Royal Challengers Bangalore to create a cricket game for the franchise and its ecosystem of fans. Stick Cricket Virat & Rohit follows the success of RCB Star Cricket during IPL 2017. RCB Star Cricket saw over 20 lakh downloads in less than 45 days and still has more than 10 lakh players playing the game on monthly basis even after the IPL.



Stick Cricket Virat & Rohit is a special treat for millions of fans of Kohli and Sharma as the game focusses on the unique skills of both of them individually and offers for the first time two leading cricket stars collaborating to beat their opponents in the game. In this game, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma get together to take apart every bowling line up in the world. The player must play to each batsmen’s strength, using their unique skills and abilities to help create an everlasting partnership.

Nazara Games CEO Manish Agarwal says,“While millions of Indian cricket fans get ready to cheer Virat and Rohit to bring back the Champions Trophy on field, this game provides a perfect opportunity for the fans to witness both of them partnering, to break every boundary on their mobile screens.” He further adds, “We have collaborated with Stick Sports being one of the best cricket mobile game development studios in the world and we are confident that fans of Virat and Rohit will love to play the game alongside watching the cricket matches on their TV sets”.

Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment (CSE) COO Jogesh Lulla says, “We are all very excited about this game. Getting Virat and Rohit together in one game is going to make this a real treat for all cricket lovers.”

According to Stick Sports CEO Paul Collins, “Stick Cricket has always been about hitting boundaries and thrilling the crowd. We couldn’t think of two better exponents of this style of cricket than Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Stick Cricket Virat and Rohit gives fans the chance to recreate Virat and Rohit’s on-field exploits, just as India’s Champions Trophy campaign is getting underway.”