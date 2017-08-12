Nazara Games invests in Moong Labs to tap the mobile gaming market globally

India’s premium and largest mobile game publisher, Nazara Games today announced its investment in Moong Labs a leading developer of realistic 3D cricket simulation games.

Moong Labs had last year entered into a publishing partnership with Nazara Games to publish their realistic simulation mobile cricket game on Virat Kohli, the current Indian cricket team captain. Virat Super Cricket and Epic Cricket are the two games published by Nazara under partnership with Moong Labs.

Taking the partnership with Moong Labs forward, Nazara Games has invested an undisclosed amount in Moong Labs wherein Moong Labs will focus on augmenting their game engine and develop games which can be globally successful offering realistic cricket simulation experience akin to what soccer fans get from mobile games such as FIFA.

According to Nazara Games CEO Manish Agarwal, “I will like to thank Samit and his team at Moong labs for this great partnership over the last one year and we are confident that this partnership will bring new, innovative game experience for the mobile cricket game fans across the world”

“The Global Cricket mobile gaming market is underserved within the sports mobile gaming category unlike soccer or baseball or basketball. We at Nazara are committed to investing or incubating in development studios which have shown an unappalled growth in the mobile cricket game space. We are confident that Samit and his team at Moong labs will garner lion share of $100 million revenue global opportunity for mobile cricket games in coming years.”

He further adds, “We believe in their team’s idea of ‘not just making a game but changing the landscape of mobile cricket gaming globally’ and that’s what excites us to make this investment in Moong Labs.”

Commenting on the investment the Moong Labs head of mobile gaming Samit Babbar said “We are very excited about our partnership with Nazara, who share our vision of bringing ultra-realistic game experience on mobile for cricket fans across the world. We want to elevate the notion of playing a game to a level, where you can experience all the dynamism and fluidity of a real world cricket match. Truly immersive experience requires authentic and realistic simulation, and that’s what we aim to bring to cricket fans – if it happens in a real match, you’re likely to experience it in our game.

We have built proprietary algorithms inside our game engine that will enable us to provide next generation visual and auditory experience on mobile devices to everyone”