NASSCOM to hold ‘Road Safety and Traffic Rules’ hackathon in association with Govt. of Maharashtra

In a country where the number of road mishaps knows no bounds, creating awareness and appraising the commuters about the traffic rules is very imperative. And India’s largest confluence of game developers, the NASSCOM Gaming Forum, is taking a noble initiative in doing the same.

In association with the Government of Maharashtra, NASSCOM is organising a nation-wide hackathon from 23 February 2018 to 4 March 2018, with Road Safety and Traffic Rules as its theme. Named ‘BYOG for Road Safety’, the hackathon provides a platform for the game developers across the country to come together and create games that talk about the importance of abiding by the traffic laws, whilst also acquainting people about road safety measures.

To add a competitive twist, the top three winners of the event will bag home some lucrative cash prizes as well!

The hackathon will be executed under the banner of 10,000 Startups, an ambitious program by NASSCOM to bolster the startup ecosystem in the country, and the latest in its conveyor belt of awareness programs and initiatives.

All the gaming enthusiasts can start enrolling for it as the registration lines are open now and run till 22 February 2018.