‘My Knight and Me’ to be shown across platforms globally

CAKE has announced a slate of sales for animated medieval comedy series My Knight and Me created by French producer Team TO and Belgian producer Thuristar.

The latest broadcasters to join the medieval mayhem include Hulu from US, UYoung from China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and Taiwan; YLE from Finland, SVT from Sweden, Televisió Catalunya from Spain, E-Vision from Middle East and Showmax from Africa. The series premiered globally on Cartoon Network and on the Family Channel in Canada last year.

My Knight and Me is aimed at kids between six to 11 years, consisting of 52 episodes of 11 minutes each. The series follows the adventures with the trio of knights as they battle witches, dragons and giants making the dark ages a little brighter and a whole lot more fun.

CAKE CCO and managing director Ed Galton said, “We are thrilled that My Knight and Me has found a home on so many channels after its strong international debut last year and we are looking forward to introducing young audiences to Jimmy, Cat and Henri’s hilarious fun-filled adventures.”

In 2017, My Knight and Me won the Gold Plaque for best animated series at the Chicago International Children’s Film Festival and was nominated for two Emile Awards at the European Animation Awards.

The medieval series was created and directed by Joeri Christiaen and co-produced with Canal+ Family and TéléTOON+ from France, SuperRTL from Germany and VRT-Ketnet and RTBF-OUFtivi from Belgium. CAKE handles all international distribution.