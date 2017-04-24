‘My Knight and Me’ to air on Family Channel in Canada

London-based kids’ entertainment specialist CAKE has announced a deal with DHX Television for medieval comedy series My Knight and Me. Created by renowned French producer TeamTO and Belgian producer Thuristar, the series follows the adventures of a colourful and charismatic trio of knights as they battle witches, dragons and giants in hilarious and fun-filled adventures.

New episodes of the series currently air on Family Channel every Wednesday at 4:30 pm ET/PT.

CAKE, CCO and MD, Ed Galton said, “We are delighted to be teaming up with Family on My Knight and Me and thrilled that the series has found a home in Canada. After enjoying a strong international debut last year, it’s terrific to see a show of this calibre now airing throughout North America and in all English-speaking territories around the world.”

The Canadian launch follows the highly successful premiere on Cartoon Network’s global channels last year as well as a Gold Plaque win for Best Animated Series at the 2017 Chicago International Television Awards.

Aimed at kids six to 11, My Knight and Me (52 x 11’) introduces audiences to loyal, street-smart Jimmy the Squire; his best friend, fun and daring Cat the Princess; and his father Henri of Orange, a charmingly inept, but passionately chivalrous knight who might not be the most efficient protector of the realm but he sure is the funniest. Together, this knightly trio set out to make the Dark Ages a little brighter and a whole lot more fun!

My Knight and Me was created and directed by Joeri Christiaen and co-produced with Canal+ Family and TéléTOON+ (France), SuperRTL (Germany) and VRT-Ketnet and RTBFOuftivi (Belgium). CAKE handles all international distribution.

“We are thrilled to have My Knight and Me join Family Channel’s line-up as we continue to expand our offering of top quality kids shows,” said DHX Television, SVP and GM, Joe Tedesco. “The series is a great fit with the type of programming currently airing on our network and we think viewers will be drawn to its charming characters and comedic storylines.”