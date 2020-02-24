MX Player ranks seven in the ‘Top Video Streaming Apps’, as per App Annie

After being the ‘Breakout Video Streaming App‘ in 2019, homegrown video streaming service, MX Player has now added another major accolade to its growing list of achievements. It has been ranked seventh in the top video streaming apps by Time Spent, worldwide as per App Annie.

Currently, MX Player has 280 million MAUs globally and 175 million MAUs in India. The report indicates that as consumers continue to migrate more of their lives to mobile, smartphones are set to be the battleground for consumer mindshare and ad dollars in the coming decade. MX Player’s offering and scale positions it to be a major force in this landscape.

Elaborating on the same, MX Player CEO Karan Bedi said, “In this competitive landscape, we are the only entertainment platform that is focusing on all our users’ entertainment needs – across local video, streaming video, music and gaming. We offer content across languages and in varied formats to suit the consumption pattern of our users, coupled with music and now games in India. After launching our streaming video, music and gaming services in India, we are now live in five other countries and are looking at further expansion in other international markets as well – for which we are already in the beta testing phase.”

Operating at scale in India with an advertising led model for premium content, MX Player integrates its offline video playing capabilities with a wide library of streaming video content including originals, movies, web series, TV shows, news, music and games.