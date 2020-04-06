MX Player inks content deal with Paramount Pictures and Sony Pictures Television India

Global stories with universal values and dubbing international films in local languages find large audiences in India. Understanding the growing need and preferences of the discerning viewer, MX Player is expanding on their brand promise of ‘Everytainment’ and becomes the the first Indian AVOD platform to ink a content deal with international studios like Paramount Pictures and Sony Pictures Television India.

The titles available from the Paramount Pictures catalogue are Transformers: The Last Knight, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, G.I Joe: Retaliation, Baywatch, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back to name a few. And, the Sony Pictures Television India will give access to fan favourites like Spiderman: Homecoming, Baby Driver, The Emoji Movie, The Dark Tower, Blade Runner 2049 and many more. The content will be available across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Commenting on the same, MX Player Content Acquisitions head Mansi Shrivastav said, “Films have been an integral part of the Indian content consumption pattern. Curating global content in languages and expressions they understand has always been MX Player’s vision and forte. Staying committed to our consumers, we are proud to have partnered with international studios like Paramount and Sony Pictures. This is the first time in India, that leading Hollywood studios have collaborated on an AVOD partnership.”

With 280 million MAUs globally and 175 million MAUS in India, MX Player has emerged as the #1 entertainment app of 2019 in India, according to the annual FICCI Report- ‘The Era of Consumer A.R.T’. MX Player has a streaming library of 150000 hrs of content along with music and games at zero cost.