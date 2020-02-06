MX Player expands their reach on the bigger screen; announces partnership with OnePlus for the OnePlus TV Q1 series

MX Player has created a strong foothold in the streaming world since its launch. Going beyond the six-inch screens and expanding its wide user base, the platform has announced a partnership with OnePlus, the global technology brand, for the OnePlus TV Q1 series.

Talking about MX Player now being available on the OnePlus TV, MX Player head of marketing and business partnerships Abhishek Joshi said, “Our vision of everytainment encompasses not just mobile screens but any avenue that will help us provide entertainment for our users and their discerning needs. We are glad to be associating with One Plus TV which accelerates our growth and expands our reach through bigger screens and connected TVs that promise a huge future uptake. Their technology along with our specially curated shows will enable audiences to watch premium content for free, on a screen of their choice.”

This collaboration will enable the viewer to watch MX Player’s premium web series like Queen, Hello Mini, Madhuri Talkies, TV shows like Bold and Beautiful and Hindi dubbed films like Max Steel, Dear Comrade, The Expendables 2 amongst other offerings from its large content library on the smart TV. The service will be available on the OnePlus TV Q1 series from 5 February onwards.

Speaking on the collaboration, OnePlus India general manager Vikas Agarwal said “We are thrilled to have MX Player on board and expand our suite of entertainment offerings. Given our community-first approach, we are sure our community will enjoy spending hours watching TV shows/movies on MX Player”.

The entertainment app offers viewers multi-genre and multilingual MX originals and exclusives along with an online library of premium content, the best in class offline video playing capabilities, audio music and now games – all on one common platform.