Muskan Sethi, Indian female professional poker player features in ‘Poker Queens’

Poker Queens, a new documentary available on Amazon Prime, narrates the story of women poker players around the world. This Amazon Prime exclusive documentary features Indian female poker player, Muskan Sethi alongside other global players namely, Kristen Bicknell, Kathy Liebert, and Jennifer Harmam. The documentary is produced to influence more women to take up poker as a sport. The film, directed by poker pro Sandra Mohr, features many of the acclaimed female poker players internationally and gives a glimpse of the obstacle’s women face in this male-dominated gaming arena.

Talking about featuring in the documentary, professional Poker player, Govt of India first ladies awardee and responsible gaming ambassador of India Muskan Sethi said, “ I am grateful to Elliot Roe, my Mindset Coach for introducing me to Sandra Mohr and would like to thank Sandra for giving me an opportunity to be part of a project which is going to create a wave of change in poker for women. As a professional poker player, this piece of work will remain close to my heart as it tells a story of women in poker. I am delighted to be part of Poker Queens as it focuses on attracting women to the game of poker and highlighting the interesting aspects of pursuing it professionally. Being the face of Indian poker gaming community, I see a huge opportunity for women in India to have an unconventional career in poker as Indian woman is known for breaking the stereotypes and making a mark in male-dominated professions. Poker is just another male-dominated career which is waiting to be explored by women”

The documentary brings out hard-hitting facts of the poker community where women represent less than 7 per cent of all poker players, and only about 4 per cent of the WSOP main event each year. This highlights the importance of sensitisation and creating aspiration towards the game among potential women poker players globally. This documentary aims at more women playing poker which makes the sport more popular and mainstream as any other game.

To deep dive into the status of poker in India, online gaming in India is rising steadily, particularly card games. In fact, a KPMG report estimates that the Indian online gaming industry is worth Rs 4,380 crore as of FY 2018. This is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.1 per cent and reach Rs 11,880 crore by FY 2023. This is a clear indication of a huge professional career opportunity in the game of Poker for the youth in India with professional coaching like any other sport.