‘Muppets Now’ will premiere 31 July on Disney+

Disney+ announced the new original series Muppets Now will premiere 31 July on the service. The first season of the series will consist of six episodes and will also feature guest stars.

The synopsis for the new show reads: In the six-episode season, Scooter rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. They are due now, and he’ll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppet gang throws at him.

A press release for the series teases “surprising special guest stars” joining in on the fun for a return to “the kind of startling silliness and heartfelt fun that first made [the Muppets] famous.”

Muppets Now is Disney’s first new use of Jim Henson’s iconic characters since the short-lived ABC mockumentary. The Muppets was canceled in 2016. Disney, in September, canceled plans to release a Muppets scripted comedy series that was being developed by Frozen star Josh Gad and Once Upon a Time creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis.