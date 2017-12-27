Mumbai’s D.N. Nagar metro transforms to ‘Jumanji’ experience

An explosion of surprises awaits Mumbaikers as a plan to introduce the public to the world of Jumanji whilst honouring the remarkable lead actor that starred in the first movie, the late Robin Williams. Fans of the 1995 Jumanji movie will finally be given a taste of what it’s like to be in the jungle.

To illustrate this feeling, Sony Pictures Entertainment transformed the D.N. Nagar metro station into the fictional world of Jumanji. Since there were a number of trailers released, there had been a lot of excitement from the fans of the first movie. Based on the events that will be seen in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the experience at the D.N. Nagar metro station was centered around this theme.

Running parallel to the idea of stampeding animals, dangling vines and breathless sense of adventure in the movie, the busy metro station has been recreated in the same manner. That was one of the main reasons why D.N. Nagar metro station had been chosen for the integration.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle revolves around four students that are sent to detention and find the Jumanji video game. Immediately after they start to play it, they get sucked into the game and their journey to complete it starts from there on, which is compiled with adventure, action and humour. The movie features Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Nick Jones as the lead actors.

The installation will remain at the metro station till 2 January 2018. Fans of the movies can visit the metro station to experience the jungle world.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is slated for release on 29 December 2017.