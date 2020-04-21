Mumbai Police promotes social distancing with PUBG red zone reference

Mumbai Police recently shared a small clip-on their twitter handle featuring a scene from the game PUBG PC where a player is seen hiding inside a house during the time of the red zone in the game. Does this video include an important message behind it?

Given the fact that the numbers of cases of COVID-19 are significantly raising everyday in Maharashtra, the police officials are requesting people through this post to stay at their homes and to stay safe.

The red zone that is being shown in the game as dangerous areas, referred to as hotspots where the most number of cases of COVID-19 have been found.

The police officials are promoting the message through the video to its fellow citizens to not only stay at their homes but to also stay away from areas that have been labelled as hotspots of COVID-19 by the government.