Mumbai Comic Con 2017 to Showcase Thor, Hulk figurines and Star Wars Stormtroopers this weekend

Thor: Ragnarok is fast becoming one of the most successful Marvel superhero films of this year as well as a franchise, soon to hit the 50 crore mark ! And for all you Thor and Hulk fans out there, here’s yet another chance to meet your favourite superheroes this weekend!

Over the years, Marvel movies have forged a strong connection with super hero fans and movie buffs, and amassed a loyal fan base in India. Today, Marvel studios are a phenomenon that is impossible to miss and these super hero titles are always a highly anticipated release each year. To add to the excitement, Marvel India had launched the all new Thor and Hulk figurines in Mumbai followed by a multi-city tour in India. Fans from all over the country will get to see the figurines at the Mumbai Comic Con.

To add to the excitement for their next Oscar animation hopeful, Disney-Pixar’s Coco will have a special virtual reality zone that allows you to enter the world of the dead! A one of a kind VR experience that will allow you to see the trailer and clips of the film Coco and The World of the Dead in a completely different way!

These marvelous men will engage in some fun and action on 11 and 12 November 2017 between 11 am to 8 pm, at Bombay Exhibition Centre.

You will also be welcomed by the characters from the Star Wars: The Last Jedi to join in the celebration and you may also get to witness an epic face-off!