Mumbai City FC brings games and gaming to its fans by tying a deal with SMAAASH

Mumbai City FC has lined up loads of games, fun and activities for its fans by signing up SMAAASH as its new entertainment partner.

They can now avail discounts and special access at any of the many SMAAASH centres in Mumbai, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Ludhiana.

The Islanders’ supporters can hope to indulge in real-life adventure activities like rock-climbing, bungee-jumping and sky-karting within the confines of their massive sporting zones. “We welcome another great company into our family. This one is especially for our fans who love sports and gaming,” MCFC CEO Indranil Das Blah said.

“We want our fans to enjoy our football in the stadium and then try their hand at it at SMAAASH,” he added.

SMAAASH CMO Ashok Cherian was equally excited about tying up with MCFC as he said, “We are delighted to announce our association with Mumbai City FC as the official entertainment partner. Both brands have similar synergies and represent the verve and energy of Mumbai.”

“Starting with our flagship SMAAASH store at Kamala Mills, Mumbai, we have pioneered active entertainment in the country, and football is a big focus at SMAAASH. We have developed new football-based games, which will be deployed across our 26 centres in India. The partnership with MCFC brings together an opportunity for us to deliver a great experience for fans, while supporting the growth of football in our country,” he further stated.